After multiple crashes on I-15, Utah Highway Patrol apprehends DUI suspect

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers take a man suspected of DUI into custody following multiple crashes along I-15 in Salt Lake County.

On January 9, around 7:38 p.m., Salt Lake Dispatch received a call on a hit and run involving a white F350 Ford pickup truck near 8900 south, I-15 northbound.

Following the report, multiple calls were issued again revolving around the vehicle; one caller informing authorities of the car exiting 3300 south.

A UHP Trooper then encountered the reckless driver in that very area and witnessed the pickup damaged nearly five more vehicles; clashing with two motorists and sustaining damage to a police car.

The motorists were immediately transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this point, the Ford pickup sustained a flat tire,” shares UHP. “The driver exited the truck and troopers apprehended the suspect.”

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jadon Cory Owens on suspicion of DUI and multiple additional moving violations.

“This all would not have been possible without the publics’ help. They were able to recognize how dangerous his driving was and called police about his whereabouts,” shares UHP CPL. Andrew Battenfield.