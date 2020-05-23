Sheriff’s office reports owner is safe after kayak found unoccupied

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A mystery was solved Friday night after a kayak was found unoccupied on Strawberry Reservoir. With no report of a missing person, deputies took to social media to track down its owner.

Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that it had been in contact with the owner and he was safe. The kayak belongs to a 40-year-old man from the Utah County area.

The man told deputies he was camping on the shore of the reservoir on Monday when high winds pulled the kayak away from the shoreline. He was unable to retrieve it, and had to leave it behind.

Someone called 911 Friday afternoon to report the empty kayak floating near the shoreline on the east side of Strawberry near an area commonly known as The Narrows.













Deputies put out a call to the public with the hope that someone would recognize the kayak and other personal items found nearby.

With very little information and unaware of the exact severity of the situation, several state and local agencies began to mobilize for a search.

“Wasatch County Sheriffs Office, Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Utah State Parks, Division of Wildlife Resources and the Department of Public Safety helicopter quickly responded to this call and worked hard to resolve this search safely. There was very little information to work with and we are grateful for this outcome.”

The sheriff’s office said it a tip from social media pointed them to the kayak’s owner.

