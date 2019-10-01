After fight at Provo high school, police search car and find gun

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old Utah County man faces criminal charges after police said he brought a gun onto a high school campus.

Joel Salazar, 18, of Provo, is accused of displaying the weapon to a Provo High School student in a threatening manner.

Provo police said they broke up a fight between Salazar and three students at Provo High on September 25.

After questioning the parties involved and other witnesses, police learned the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Salazar and one of the students.

According to police, the week before the fight, on September 18, Salazar swerved his car and nearly hit one of the students he fought.

Then, on the day before the fight, police said Salazar “was again driving his vehicle and came across the same student with some friends, looked at the student menacingly and raised a handgun (without pointing it), so the student could see it.”

Officers obtained a warrant and searched Salazar’s car that was parked on school property. There, they said they found a BB gun that “looks like a real gun” and a .22 pistol.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed formal charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school premises.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: