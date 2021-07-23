After death of best friend, Mapleton boy honors memory with help from police

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – After the passing of one of his best friends in a go-karting accident last week, a young man and the local community are rallying together to honor his memory.

Wyatt Alvey was close friends with Bridger Robinson, a 13-year-old who was killed as the result of a go-kart collision on July 16. According to a statement made by Alvey through the Mapleton Police Department, the two were “best friends” and “had a lot of the same hopes and dreams.”

In memory of his pal, who would have been in the eighth grade this fall, Alvey, his family, the Robinsons, and Mapleton City will be selling parking passes to attend the city’s Pioneer Day Celebration on Saturday. Passes will be sold for $25 each with the proceeds to be donated to the Bridger Cole Robinson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Mapleton Police Department issued its support for Alvey and the Robinson on Facebook, stating that officers will be in the area to help as needed.

The parking lot for the celebration is located at 1767 S 800 W in Mapleton.