SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Networking is an important part of doing business, connecting people, products and services and businesses to one another. That mission plays a significant role in the mission of the African Chamber of Commerce of Utah.

The African Chamber of Commerce of Utah (ACCU) was founded in July of 2013, with the aspiration to bring more transparency and genuine business transactions between partners and organizations in both Utah and Africa. ACCU is a trade and investment promotion organization whose mission is to enhance mutual partnership, trade and investments with Africa. The organizations serves as an information resource for investors and entrepreneurs seeking to do business in both the U.S. and Africa.

According to Thomas Appiah the founder of the African Chamber of Commerce of Utah, its primary focus is to assist Utah businesses with the necessary information to enable them to conduct impactful business in Africa and explore opportunities. He says the chamber provides two essential components: information and networking.

