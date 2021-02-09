Affordable housing units proposed for Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An all-rental community with affordable housing units could soon be coming to Park City.

In late February, developers will present a modified proposal for Highland Flats to the Summit County Planning Commission during a public hearing.

The Highland Flats have been proposed for the Highland Estates neighborhood of Park City by a development partnership between Colmena Group, Breen Homes, and Jake Breen, Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties.

A Tuesday release says the Highland Flats would be located on a 40-acre parcel by the I-80, Highway 40 interchange. It would consist of 410 units with “35% of those being deed restricted affordable and workforce housing in an effort to address the countervailing public interest of providing high-quality affordable units to enable essential workers to live in the community they serve.”

Below are renderings shared with ABC4 of the proposed development:

The proposed community would require all affordable renters to be primary residents. It would include a mix of two-story Flats and Townhome rentals, a clubhouse, 68% dedicated open space, and connected trails.

Ten acres have also been set aside for a future Catholic Church parish.

Highland Flats is also on the bus route. Developers say they plan an upgrade to the bus stop.

According to the developers, 80% of the affordable units are for those earning 30-60% of the Area Median Income, “income categories whose housing needs are largely unmet in Summit County.” An equal mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units will be available across the different income categories.

“Having grown up as locals with a love for the Wasatch Back and owning this piece of land for over a decade, we have thoughtfully considered various uses for it that best suits Park City’s needs and enriches the lives of individuals,” says Breen of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Utah Properties. “As a result of meeting extensively with various community leaders, business owners, non-profits, and the Park City School District to gather their input, our conclusion is that the most compelling, countervailing public interest is the need for affordable rental housing. We hope our parcel can help fulfill that need, and allow those who serve our community to truly be a part of it with the common goal of achieving greater socio-economic diversity.”

In October 2020, developers attended a work session with the Summit County Planning Commission and have since modified their proposal. During a public hearing on February 23, the update proposal will be presented.

“The recent update to Summit County’s affordable housing plan shows that there is a significant deficit in affordable rental housing, in particular for those income earners in the 30% – 60% AMI range. Highland Flats will deliver 117 units in this range,” explains Nate Bullen, Partner and VP of Development for Colmena Group. “These are primarily the service industry workers who are the backbone of Park City, and we felt it was paramount to offer a solution that addresses their housing needs. Our land is a perfect location in terms of access for these workers and does not fundamentally change the residential nature of Highland Estates.”

For more info about Highland Flats and to complete a brief survey about affordable housing, visit highlandflatspc.com.