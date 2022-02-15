Advocating for Utah’s homeless population

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tax season is here and Governor Spencer Cox along with Pamela Atkinson, an advocate for Utah’s homeless population is asking those who can to make a small donation before filing their taxes.

In efforts to combat homelessness, the funds will go into the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund. On Tuesday, both the Governor and Atkinson took some time to stop inside Pamela’s Place apartments in Salt Lake City. The 100-unit permanent housing facility opened it’s doors in September of 2020 and has been a vital resource in moving some of Utah’s unsheltered off the streets.

Services provided at Pamela’s Place include an in-house medical clinic that provides primary medical care and behavioral health care, community activities, a gym and food pantry. These types of services are part of why 95% of formerly homeless individuals in permanent housing stay housed.

According to Governor Cox, roughly 3,500 Utahn’s are experiencing homelessness across the state. By donating to the homeless trust fund, “it allows all of us to help our homeless neighbors and helping them become whole” Cox explained.

Luann Miller who’s a resident and volunteer at Pamela’s Place apartments tells ABC4 she’s been living there for just over a year and it’s been a saving grace to help get her back on her feet “and now I’m one little candle in a world that has survived” Miller said.

“This year has been a challenging year for many Utahns as the pandemic continues. We’ve watched people lose jobs and face evictions,” said Atkinson. “Your donations even as small as $5 dollars can help make a difference in helping those who are struggling.”

But the fund is about more than providing a roof over someone’s head it helps provide other resources and supportive services for those experiencing homelessness.

All donated funds are distributed to agencies throughout the state that provide vital resources for those who are experiencing homelessness. The trust fund is leveraged with other state funding to provide the maximum impact for the following services:

Emergency services – temporary shelters, soup kitchens, day centers and outreach services

Supportive services – varying levels of case management used to help more people move into and maintain stable housing

Housing services – rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, on-site case management and security

Tricia Davis, Assistant Director at Utah office for homeless services says ” people don’t often think individuals who experience domestic violence as homeless, but they do and that why’s the Pamela Atkinson fund is important.”

Those interested can make a donation to the Pamela Atkinson homeless account on their tax form under Voluntary Contributions.

Donations can also be made online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.