Advocating against distracted driving

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are inviting families to advocate against distracted driving.

On April 26, the Heber Police Department is inviting residents to 301 south Main to take a pledge against parent-teen distracted driving.

“Need a family night activity? April is Distracted Driving Month,” shares the Heber Police Department. “We will be handing out Parent-Teen Driving Contracts.”

According to the department, officers will be handing out flyers and giving out small prizes to anyone wanting to participate.

“Let’s do our part in preventing distracted drivers,” they add.

Those interested are asked to arrive at the Heber Police Department at 5 p.m., the event will run till 7 p.m.