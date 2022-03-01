

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sexual assault advocates met at the capitol to discuss legislative involvement in support and prevention. They focused on the realities of sexual assault in Utah and what can be done to bring numbers down.



“One in three [women] will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. One in six men will experience some form of sexual violence. One in two trans individuals will be sexually assaulted,” said Lori Jenkins, the Sexual Assault Services Director of The Refuge Utah said.

According to Jenkins, the numbers make Utah 11th in the nation. But, the problem is more than just numbers.



“It was in fourth grade a friend come over and said that her brother was sexually assaulting and abusing her,” Danica Baird, Chair of Utah Sexual Violence Policy Alliance and Board Secretary of the UCASA.

She says after that, almost every two years a friend would tell her that they’ve been sexually assaulted.

“It’s friends, it’s family members, it’s siblings. They are part of our everyday lives. My hope is that we not only hear these numbers but that we choose to get involved in ending this,” said Liliana Olvera-Arbon, the Executive Director of UCASA.

Their focus this session is on multiple bills dedicated to helping sexual assault survivors and requesting $3 million dollars in funding to dedicate toward prevention. These bills include H.B. 59, H.B. 126, H.B. 352, H.B. 228.

“We know that sexual assault is preventable, so invest in those programs so that we can engage the community into preventing this…..With prevention strategies, we start looking at reducing those numbers so eventually we don’t have sexual assault in our state happening,” Olvera-Arbon said.



“When we interact with survivors, we want to put the control and power back in their hands,” said Anna Salvania, the Program Specialist with UCASA.



Resources:

Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault

The Refuge UtahDove Center



Where to get help:

The Refuge Utah Sexual Assault Hotline: 801-356-2511

The Refuge Utah Domestic Violence Hotline: 801-377-5500

Dove Center Hotline for Washington and Kane County: 435-628-0458