MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Adult Autism Center in Murray celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new storefront this week, empowering its clients to both showcase and sell their unique handcrafted creations to the community.

Hosted by the center’s adult clients with autism, the store will feature an assortment of custom creations, including artwork, candles, pottery, cards, plants, bath bombs, dog treats, and more.

Courtesy of Valley Behavioral Health

As part of Valley Behavioral Health, the Adult Autism Center is the only of its kind in Utah — making a difference by supporting adults with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They accomplish this with ongoing education, specialized therapy, and hands-on learning, which involves independent living skills, vocational training, supported employment, and community integration.

According to a news release by the organization, the newly introduced storefront aims to empower its clients by providing them with an opportunity to express their talents and contribute to the community.

“It also is a great way to teach them commerce of being able to sell items, greet clients, being able to check out,” says Julie Winn, Vice President of Children, Youth, Family, & I/DD Services at Valley Behavioral Health. “We really want this to translate into real-world jobs.”

The storefront provides an opportunity for the community to support these adult clients with autism — and just in time for the holiday season.

It will be open to the public every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Adult Autism Center at 6232 S 900 E in Murray.

To learn more about this initiative and other programs at Valley Behavioral Health’s Adult Autism Center, visit their website or call (801) 784-5972.