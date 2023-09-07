SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Natural History Museum of Utah recently introduced an adorable new addition to its family as a baby chinchilla was happily welcomed by visitors and fans on social media.

The male chinchilla, who has yet to be given a name, was born on July 26 by his mother Minccino. Both chinchillas join a wide variety of animal ambassadors at the museum’s popular Wild World exhibit.

A month after its birth, NHMU posted a video on Instagram of the unnamed baby chinchilla — also called a kit — as he curiously explored his exhibit with expert animal handlers nearby to monitor his health.

“The kit is growing bigger and stronger each day, making our newest resident a furry delight for any guests lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the exhibit,” the museum remarks in the caption on social media.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This chinchilla kit and his mother are each of the domestic long-tailed chinchilla species — classified by their long, soft hair, as well as a gray/white appearance.

According to NHMU, wild chinchilla populations are under enormous stress due to poaching and habitat encroachment, with only about 10,000 currently left in the wild.

This week, a new video was shared of the ever-growing chinchilla kit as NHMU also calls upon museum guests to help find a name for their precious new resident.

The Wild World: Stories of Conservation & Hope exhibition runs through Nov. 5, 2023, and is designed to educate visitors on the endangerment risks faced by many species while also giving them a chance to meet a variety of wildlife through its live animal encounters.