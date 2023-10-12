Addie

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – You won’t have to worry about pushy salesmen or negotiating prices this weekend at Mark Miller Subaru South Towne, that is if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family.

Miller’s Subaru dealership along with CAWS (Community Animal Welfare Society) is inviting the public to take part in the Subaru Loves Pets initiative this weekend at their South Towne Auto Mall Location.

Bruno

The Subaru location is transforming its display terrace into an in-person adoption bash to help find homes for local animals and will present a $19,500 donation to CAWS.

The event will be held at Mark Miller Subaru South Towne, 10920 State Street, Sandy, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salt Lake County Animal Services will be on hand with free microchipping services along with several local pet service vendors. There will be a pet costume contest, a scavenger hunt, an onsite pet photographer, food trucks, and more.

Clover Maverick

In addition to this weekend’s event both Mark Miller Subaru locations – Mark Miller Subaru Midtown and Mark Miller Subaru South Towne – are donating $100 for each pet adopted from CAWS during the month of October. They have also committed to donating 300 dog toys and 20 new pet parent kits filled with essentials for new pet owners.

All of the dogs pictured in this article will be up for adoption during this weekend’s event.