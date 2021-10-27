‘Admiral Abram’ from Utah treasure hunt app arrested by U.S. Marshals

INDIANAPOLIS (ABC4) – One of the men behind a Utah treasure hunting app has been arrested for money laundering and wire fraud.

Jody Russell Trapp had been living in Orem under the name Abram Hochstelter – and Admiral Abram when dressed as a pirate – and was working as an electrician. He also co-founded ‘Treasure Finders,’ a free app combining geocaching with scavenger hunts. He and his fellow founder are credited for hiding a $50,000 chest between Centerville and Payson.

Trapp, who was dressed and spoke like a pirate while discussing the Treasure Finders app, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Provo. The FBI had charged him with money laundering and wire fraud in Indianapolis in 2012 but quickly left the state before pleading guilty in 2013.

Abe Hochstetler, aka “Admiral Abram” poses in the ABC4 Studio

U.S. Marshals say Trapp will be returned to the Southern District of Indiana to face time for his original crimes.

“This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice,” says U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain.