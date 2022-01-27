U of U clinic helps address reading loss during the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, KY – JANUARY 24: Two girls read a book together during a lesson at Carter Traditional Elementary School on January 24, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Students in the district are returning to in-person class after two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) due to staffing issues caused by a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Kathy Hall did everything she could think of to make sure her daughter Janie excelled in reading, but something wasn’t clicking and when Janie’s class had to go remote… it got worse.

“We were so diligent about doing all the assignments and everything that came our way, there still was a learning loss,” said Hall.

Janie was one of the many students who fell behind in reading during the pandemic. According to a Stanford study, young readers suffered significantly when schools largely went remote in 2020. That study found second and third-grade students in particular struggled. Roughly 30 percent were behind of what was expected during a typical year.

“It’s impossible to keep those kids on task, the way you can in a classroom, said Dr. Kathleen Brown, Director of the University of Utah Reading Clinic.

Dr. Brown said virtual learning isn’t the issue, it’s the number of students being taught virtually at once.

“If you’ve got one kid, or two or three, it’s really, really doable,” said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown said the clinic always has a waitlist, but when schools started going remote, the demand doubled.

Hoping the address this increase in need, the state recently gave the clinic more than $1.3 million from the federal covid relief package. This extra money will allow the clinic to instruct hundreds more educators, helping more than 11,000 students and nearly 250 individual children like Janie through their clinic.

Seeing results with one-on-one virtual instruction, now Janie loves to read. And her mother says the clinic was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“I would give my right arm to make sure my child is a reader,” said Hall.

The one-on-one clinic can be taught in person, or virtually. Pricing is based on how much money you make and in some cases it can cost as little as two dollars a session.

