Additional national guard members to deploy to Utah’s long-term care facilities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 120 national guard members will be brought to the state to monitor long term care facilities, testing for healthcare workers and to help with hot spots state leaders announced Wednesday.

General Jeffery Burton said the National Guard will be helping out at those hot spots and what the general referred to as vulnerable communities.

The state epidemiologist Angela Dunn said for two weeks now, the number of cases has been steady, and they haven’t yet seen a drop or a growth rate decrease. The state is also keeping a close eye on hospital capacity.

“Mostly worried about from day 1 hospital capacity and that’s probably our number one tracker,” said Burton.

The state will remain in the orange, or moderate risk phase, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 while easing restrictions and reopening the economy.

“Churches can resume operations, however the one non negotiable stipulation is the 6 ft social distancing requirement by the CDC,” said General Jeffrey Burton.

The general added churches or temples might need to have three services instead of one on worship days.

The general added the rate for positive COVID-19 tests is just over 4% which is well below the national average and the death rate is just under 1% which is one of the lowest rates in the nation. He also said if cases do get worse, the state will backtrack and go to red, or high risk, if needed.

