Activists push for justice after man shot, killed by SLC police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Body camera video showing a 22-year-old man shot and killed — released Friday by police from an incident in late May — shows the lead up to Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s death.

The Unified Police Dept. is investigating the incident, which involved two Salt Lake City officers shooting at Palacios-Carbajal, with roughly two dozen shots fired.

ABC4 spoke to former prosecutor Kent Morgan about whether the shooting was justified.

“That’s going to be a very close call, and It’s going to be very difficult for police supervisors to determine whether or not reasonable force existed in this circumstance,” said Morgan.

The footage shows officers chasing Palacios-Carbajal around 2 a.m. The foot pursuit continued, as Palacios-Carbajal appeared to fall multiple times during the chase. Officers can be heard telling him to drop it, as police say they notice something in his pocket.

One officer encourages Palacios-Carbajal be tased; instead, it appears two officers opened fire.

“His own co-worker was with him — telling him, taser. That police officer clearly had more humanity — clearly knew that Bernardo’s life meant something, and it was worth saving. He did not need to be shot,” said activist Sofia Alcala.

“It was brutal, it was brutal,” she added.

She has been marching with demonstrators this weekend to push for justice.

“I saw a 22-year-old man, who was imperfect the way that everyone is imperfect, running for his life. His last words were ‘Officer, I don’t wanna die. And less than a second later, they shot him over 30 times in the back.”