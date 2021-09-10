UPDATE: Active ‘Legacy Fire’ burning in Farmington, caused by lightning

FRIDAY 9/10/21 4:35 p.m.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire officials have named the fire currently burning near Farmington as the “Legacy Fire.”

Officials say the fire is currently burning in Davis County near the Farmington Bay area.

The fire’s size is estimated to be around 200 acres.

Multiple fire crews and resources are currently at the scene battling the blaze.

New start: The lightning caused #LegacyFire is located in Davis Co. near Farmington Bay area. Fire is estimated at 200 acres. Multiple resources are on scene. More info when available. #kmyffsl — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) September 10, 2021

FRIDAY 9/10/21 3:47 p.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out near the wetlands west of Kaysville and Farmington on Friday afternoon, officials say.

The fire started around 3 p.m on Friday and is located near 783 North Rifleman in Farmington.

The Kaysville Fire Department and the Farmington Fire Department are currently responding to the blaze.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.

The flames are not currently threatening any structures at this time.

