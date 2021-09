MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) -Fire officials say a new wildfire has started near Scipio in Millard County on Sunday.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is currently near the Little Long Canyon area. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Officials say smoke is visible from I-15. Fire crews are currently en route to put out the blaze.

There is no name for the fire at this time and the size has not been released.

