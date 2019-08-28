Accused child sex offender reportedly castrates himself in jail

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – An accused child rapist locked up at the Tooele County Detention Center apparently took justice into his own hands with a shocking and brutal form of self-punishment.

Mark Swan, 48, of Grantsville, is facing 24 charges of child sex abuse involving five different victims. He’s accused of committing horrific acts on children under 13 including seven counts of sodomy, five counts of object rape and two counts of rape plus two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

“To be honest you ought to cut out his testes,” Grantsville resident Norris Critchlow told ABC4 News Wednesday.

That may no longer be necessary.

Jail Commander Lieutenant Ray Clinton of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office released a statement reading in part: “We had an inmate (Mark Swan) who self mutilated themselves on Sunday August 25th with a secreted razor. The inmate received treatment for his wounds at a local hospital and has returned to the Tooele County Detention Center.”

Lt. Clinton did not elaborate on Swan’s self-inflicted injuries citing HIPAA laws but two sources told ABC4 News that Swan castrated himself in his cell.

“Hell, that’s one way to take care of the problem I guess,” Mike Montgomery of Grantsville said.

“That’s a good thing. I’m sorry but it is. It’s a good thing,” Critchlow said. “Then he can’t come after anybody else.”

“I look at it as if it’s self poetic justice,” Wayland Kathan of Grantsville said. “Honestly, I think he was more scared of the actions to come with people inside the jail as well coming from personal experience I know how that works and better him do it that somebody else honestly but other than that I thing it’s just totally ridiculous.”

Tooele County Prosecutor Robert Clegg told ABC4 News that Mr. Swan’s injuries have no bearing on his legal case and that he was able to attend a scheduling hearing on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 10.

