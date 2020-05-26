According to study, Utah ranks as state with larger rainy day fund

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a new study conducted by SmartAsset, Utah ranks as the state with the 19th largest rainy day fund in the U.S.

The study notes that during this time, many state’s revenues have declined due to delays in income tax collections and decreased revenue brought in from sales tax. Meanwhile, state’s expenses are rising as unemployment claims have spiked dramatically in recent months.

The study mentions that states have received a lot of federal funding during the pandemic but most have been forced to dip into their reserve accounts or their rainy day funds.

Utah ranks as the state with the 19th largest rainy day fund. SmartAsset used data from the Pew Charitable Trusts to determine each state’s ranking.

Other key findings in the study include: western states have the largest rainy day funds and that the average state has less than one months worth of expenses saved.

Wyoming came in ranked as the top state with the largest rainy day fund. Other top states include Alaska, North Dakota, New Mexico, Texas and West Virginia.

