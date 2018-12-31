Accidents reported after winter weather makes a mess of northern and central Utah

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Slushy roads due to winter weather caused hazardous conditions for drivers Sunday. (ABC4 News)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Utah Dept. of Transportation reported several accidents on I-15 and other locations throughout northern Utah Sunday evening, some caused by the dangerous winter weather.

Officials reminded drivers to operate vehicles at 10-15 miles under the posted speed limit during hazardous weather and to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Close to 3 inches of snow fell in the Salt Lake Valley and other parts of northern and central Utah Sunday night, making driving conditions hazardous. ABC4 News crews saw several cars that had slid into concrete barriers or slid off the road due to the slushy streets.

Officials reminded drivers to gently press down on brakes in case of sliding.

Snow plows and salt trucks were out in full force, along with extra law enforcement to deal with issues related to weather.