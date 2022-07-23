SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver smashed through the front of a Big Daddy’s Pizza restaurant in Sandy Friday evening, sending one person to the hospital.

Crews from the Sandy Fire Dept. responded to the incident, which occurred at 7673 S. 700 E. at around 9 p.m.

Officials say that the woman was pulling up to the restaurant when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to lunge forward through the restaurant.

A 55-year-old employee of Big Daddy’s was reportedly struck, causing leg injuries and back pain as a result. He was hospitalized, but is reported to be in good condition.

Another 23-year-old woman was hit by some debris, according to Sandy City Police, but was treated on scene and not hospitalized.

Officials say there is up to $100,000 worth of damage to the business as a result of the crash.