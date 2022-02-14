Above-average warmth help keep roads clear for next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The warm weather was a treat for many that have had enough of the cold and while that may not be the best for adding to our snowpack there was one benefit that came with it.

All of that warm air has allowed our soil and road temperatures to warm up, which will help with lessening road accumulations during the next storm system that is moving in.

“It’s warm enough right now, we’ve had such a dry spell that the ground temperature the soil temps, are going to be relatively warm as well. So, any snow that does fall is going to have a really hard time sticking to the roads,” says John Gleason, Director of Public Relations for the Utah Department of Transportation.

These warmer roads will be great for the daily commuters as the storm should not create too much of an impediment during our drives to and from work.

As this storm begins to move, the return of colder air is also expected, but even the drop in temperatures will not be enough to fully cool down the soil temperatures in time for the wet weather.

“It is going to drop 10 degrees overnight to the mid-30s but still not very cold for this time of year and so we’re not really looking at a lot of snow sticking to the roads,” explains Gleason.

This means that mother nature is giving a helping hand to the UDOT crews in preparing the roads.

Once this system does begin to bring in the wet weather, and while it may not be a great amount, being prepared for it will be vital for a safe drive on Tuesday.

“Whether it’s raining, snowing, hailing, you need to slow down and drive for those weather conditions. Even if it isn’t a major storm, just make sure your focus is on the road,” reiterates Gleason.

It is also important to keep in mind that if you are running up to the mountains for some of the fresh powder, that road conditions will be worse than in the valleys.