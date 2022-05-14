SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We get dry conditions and a decent amount of sunshine throughout the weekend.

High pressure continues to build with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. With high pressure firmly in control over the weekend, each day will be a little warmer than the last. Daytime highs will be slightly above average for our Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah while southern Utah gets 80s and even 90s! The warmth kicks into a higher gear by Sunday as Salt Lake City climbs into the mid 80s while areas in southern Utah like St. George and Zion National Park reach the mid and upper 90s! If you’re going to be down south, make sure you pack plenty of hydration for any outdoor activities, and wear plenty of sunscreen.

The warmth will hold on into the first half of next week before a weak disturbance can bring down temperatures slightly midweek with a small chance for some wet weather on Tuesday. Models are hinting at a more active and cooler pattern by the end of next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

Bottom line? A big weekend warm up with dry conditions.

