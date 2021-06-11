About 9 pounds of heroin found during Iron Co. traffic stop, two in custody

Local News

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody after being found with nine pounds of heroin during a southern Utah traffic stop.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Daniel Mendiola and 41-year-old America Hickman were taken into custody on Wednesday on multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper began slowing with traffic along I-15 near milepost 68. The trooper noticed that while he was slowing, the vehicle behind him was not and was following him too closely.

The trooper says he conducted a traffic stop and reports the vehicle was a rental, but neither Hickman nor Mendiola were listed as approved operators in the vehicle. A K-9 unit was called in and a vehicle search was conducted.

According to arresting documents, the search resulted in the seizure of about nine pounds of heroin located in the trunk of the vehicle stored in a bag inside a suit case and in a fertilizer container modified to have packages placed inside.

Both were booked into jail that day. No other details are available at this time.

