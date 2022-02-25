SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah’s trigger law, SB174, was signed into law in 2020.

The law would ban most abortions in Utah and would go into effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.



“Here in Utah, the vast majority of us are working-class, and specifically the people that can get pregnant are working-class so this will absolutely prevent them from being able to get safe and adequate reproductive health care if such a bill was to go in effect,” said Ermiya Fanaeian, an organizer with the Salt Lake City branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).



PSL is asking legislators to sign a petition to repeal Utah’s trigger law in order to protect reproductive rights in the state.



“Utah is not known for the legislators just taking action. Utah is known for agitation being created by the people, by grassroots organizers such as us, in order for them to enact things,” said Fanaeian.



But many pro-life activists are hoping Roe v. Wade will be overturned this summer.



“Life is our most basic most fundamental right,” said Mary Taylor, the president of Pro-Life Utah, “Protect unborn babies, we have a moral obligation to do that.”



Taylor is a supporter of the trigger law and wants it to stay in place, so abortions would be restricted immediately if the landmark supreme court decision were to be overturned.



“You know, before Roe v. Wade, Utah was a no abortion state, with the few exceptions, and we would really like to see Utah go back to that,” said Taylor.