‘Abortion is not a woman’s choice’: Utah’s pro-life rally sparks debate over abortion rights

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The debate over abortion is intensifying in the Beehive State.

Supporters against abortions said they held what they called the largest pro-life rally the state has ever seen Saturday with around 3,000 participants gathering at Utah’s State Capitol.

Meanwhile, pro-choice advocates said they are firm in their stance on supporting abortions.

This pro-life rally comes 49 years after abortion was officially legalized in the United States through the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Ruling is in jeopardy now that the supreme court is mulling over the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The discussion of the four-letter word has supporters from both sides of the aisle riled up.

Life; what is it and when does it start? Should abortions be allowed? If so, when? If not, why?

“Abortion is not a woman’s choice,” said pro-life supporter Melody Fernworth. “It is the killing of a baby, of a human life.”

“We have always felt that Roe v. Wade was rightfully decided and a woman does have a constitutional right over bodily autonomy,” said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah Karrie Galloway.

Saturday’s pro-life rally was filled with people who claim abortions should be illegal, meanwhile, Galloway said that women should be able to make the choice.

“I look at history over time from the beginning of time and women are the people who take care of their families,” said Galloway. “They are the people who become pregnant and they do what they have to do for the strength and good health of their family.”

In the coming months, the supreme court could overturn Roe v. Wade with its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

This case disputes a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban abortions 15 weeks after a woman becomes pregnant.

However, the precedent set by Roe v. Wade means that the Mississippi law is illegal.

“I think that is a really pivotal time to come together and stand up for women’s health,” said pro-life activist Amanda Matthews. “I think there is a gap in women’s health and abortion is not going to fix that gap but every single life is precious.”

Matthews said there should be more resources for women other than getting an abortion.

In 2020 then-governor Gary Herbert signed a law that said a person can’t get an abortion unless they meet certain exceptions.

During the march for life rally at Utah’s State Capitol on Saturday, participants said this march could make a difference

