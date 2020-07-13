ABC4’s town hall discusses officer-involved critical incidents with Salt Lake County district attorney

America in Crisis: A Positive Path Forward airs Monday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC4

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill joins ABC4 News to discuss his ruling on the fatal police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

Palacios-Carbajal was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police on May 23.

Last week, Sim Gill ruled the shooting ‘justified’ which sparked protests, deemed “unlawful” by police, through the streets of downtown.

Where does Utah go from here? Could the district attorney have done more, or is state law preventing justice from occuring following deadly officer-involved critical incidents?

Those are the questions ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asks the DA during a town hall special, America is Crisis: A Positive Path Forward.

The town hall airs Monday at 6:30 p.m.