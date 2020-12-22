ABC4’s top ten stories of 2020 reflect turbulent year

(ABC4) — 2020 is a year that will go down history due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worldwide effects.

ABC4 took a look back at this year with a list of its top-read stories on our website, some reflecting the trend of how the pandemic affected Utahns. Here are the top ten ABC4 stories that received the highest number of pageviews this year.

Drivers entering Utah will need to complete an online travel declaration form In April 2020, Utah issued a short-lived order that everyone entering the state by automobile or truck through a major roadway complete a travel declaration concerning Coronavirus symptoms and test results.

High school basketball player handcuffed after game for ‘trespassing’ in gym Laval Stephens, a 16-year-old junior varsity basketball player at Ben Lomond High School, was handcuffed and detained by a police officer following his game at Cedar Valley High School. Stephens said he believed he was targeted due to his skin color.

Teacher dies of COVID-19 as school year looms Family and Consumer Science teacher, Darla Checketts, died of COVID-19 at 57 years old. Checketts taught at Ben Lomond High School.

AMC says it will no longer show Universal movies after ‘Trolls’ controversy The digital release of “Trolls World Tour” caused a dispute between Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres, who said they would no longer show Universal movies.

Sheriff’s Sgt. raises questions in Zion’s missing person case of Holly Courtier Sgt. Darrell Cashin said he saw discrepancies in Holly Courtier’s story. Courtier was found alive after going missing for 12 days in Zion National Park.

Zion National Park rangers warn to avoid Virgin River until further notice Scientists discovered toxic algal blooms in the river which can impact the nervous system.

UHP: 5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway pulled over, tells

troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini A Weber County trooper initiated a traffic stop, thinking the car was being driven by an impaired driver.

Coronavirus questions: Should I take a shower after each time I’m out in public? At the time, the answer was that a shower is not necessary. However, hand washing is encouraged.

Mom thanks Amazon driver for fulfilling young son’s ‘additional instructions’ on delivery The delivery woman’s actions were caught on a Nest camera.

Graphic body camera video shows police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with autism Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called the shooting “a tragedy.”

The stories fell between Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2020.