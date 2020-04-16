ABC4’s Emily Florez welcomes nearly 11 pound baby

Team ABC4 got a little bigger Thursday.

Our own Emily Florez had her baby in the early morning hours. Emily and her husband decided to wait until the baby was born to find out what gender it was.

IT’S A BOY!

Baby boy Florez doesn’t have a name yet, so stay tuned.

He came into the world weighting 10 pounds 13 ounces “and ready to eat!,” Emily said.

Join us in congratulating the Florez family. Feel free to send her a message on Facebook or Instagram.

