SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ABC4’s employees could be found outside of the KTVX studios on Friday, June 16 giving back to their community while celebrating Founder’s Day with parent company Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

At the Utah Food Bank over 35 employees boxed up two and a half tons of food, including over 500 meals for the Summer Kids Meals program. A program that helps serve the needs of Utah children during the summer months, when meals are not readily available for school-age children. The meals will be distributed through the Utah Food Bank and Feeding America.

Other employees were found serving meals with the Volunteers of America and donning safety vests and work gloves and beautifying the area of 1700 South near the ABC4 studios. In addition, ABC4 employees donated $1,000 an a estimated $1,000 in food during a weeklong food drive at the station.

Saturday, June 17 marks the founding of Nexstar by CEO Perry Sook. Employees from Nexstar’s 200 stations celebrated the day by giving back to their local communities on Friday.