ABC4 remembers some of the prominent Black figures in Utah’s History

UTAH (ABC4 News) – February is Black History Month. To celebrate we have compiled a list of some of the Black Americans throughout Utah history.

James P. Beckworth was a fur trapper in Utah, employed with the American Fur Trading Company.

James P. Beckworth

Green Flake

Green Flake, Oscar Crosby, and Hark Lay were slaves who traveled to Utah with the Brigham Young party that arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in July 1847.

Benjamin O. Davis, Sr., was America’s first black general. He briefly served at Fort Duchesne following the Spanish American War.

The James family, which included Isaac, his wife Jane, and their sons Sylvester and Silas, were the first free blacks and Black Mormon pioneers to settle in Utah in Fall 1847. Isaac James and Jane Manning met and married in Nauvoo, Illinois, before they were forced out of the area in the Mormon Evacuation.

Jane Elizabeth Manning

Jane Elizabeth Manning, fondly known as “Aunt Jane” lead a group of nine black converts to Nauvoo in 1843. She went on to work in the home of Joseph Smith. The family arrived in Utah in the fall of 1847. The Elijah Abel and Frederic Sion families are two additional black families who settled in Utah around the same time.

In 1886, the United States army sent two companies of the Ninth Cavalry “buffalo soldiers” to help establish a post on the Uinta frontier. Lieutenants John Alexander and Charles Young, two of only three African Americans to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in the nineteenth century, both served at Fort Duchesne.

John Alexander

Charles Young Credit: National Parks Servide

In 1972, Donald Cope was appointed to serve as the state’s first black ombudsman. In the same year, Civil Rights Activist France Davis moved to Salt Lake where he encountered racial prejudice. Davis taught Communications classes at The University of Utah and became pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church.

France Davis Credit: UNews

In 1976, the Reverend Robert Harris, a Democrat from Ogden, became the first black Utah state legislator. Terry Williams, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, was elected to the Utah House of Representatives in 1980, where he served from 1981 to 1982. Williams was the first African American to serve in the Utah Senate, representing Senate District One from 1983 to 1986. Judge Tyrone Medley was appointed to the Third Circuit Court in 1984.

Terry Williams

Joseph Freeman Jr. was the first black member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to receive the priesthood following the announcement that any male regardless of race could be ordained to the priesthood.

Wynetta Willis Martin Calrk Credit: USU

After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wynetta Willis Martin Clark moved to Salt Lake City and auditioned for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She became one of the first black members of the choir and toured with the group for two years. In 1970, Brigham Young University hired Clark as the first black faculty member at Brigham Young University, where she trained nurses. While there, Clark also served as a research consultant on black culture.

Mia Love was the first black female Republican to be elected to Congress. Love was a member of the U.S. House, representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District. She left office on January 3, 2019.

Alex Boye is a musician, actor, and performer. He performed as the guest artist with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in the 2017 Pioneer Day Celebration. Alvin B. Jackson is a former Republican member of the Utah State Senate, representing District 14 from 2014 to July 1, 2016.

If we’ve left out any Black Utahns that you would like to see remembered, please email us at news@abc4.com.

