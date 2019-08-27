ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Payson

PAYSON (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour cruised into southern Utah County to visit the charming city of Payson.

Payson was first settled by Latter-day Saints in 1850. It’s now home to nearly 20,000 people according to 2017 information from citydata.com.

The population is expected to double in the next 10 years!

Payson is home to the Payson Scottish Festival, Golden Onion Days, and the Peteetneet Museum & Cultural Arts Center, named for Chief Peteetneet.

ABC4’s Glen Mills and Emily Florez were greeted by Payson City Mayor Bill Wright. Mayor Wright is two years into his first term.

Mayor Wright talks about how he’s working to keep that hometown feel.

