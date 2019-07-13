ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Nephi

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News cruised into Juab County Thursday for another stop on our Pop Up Studio Tour. The team set up shop at the Juab County Fairgrounds ahead of the start of the Annual Ute Stampede Rodeo this weekend.

Nephi was first settled by Mormon pioneers in 1851. It was originally known as Salt Creek. It received its current name in 1882. City leaders and residents might say their community has an established a spirit of friendliness.

Its slogan “Friendly city at the crossroads of Utah” is appropriate because Interstate 15 crosses through the eastside and Nephi and State Route 132 is the east-west highway that passes through the town. From Nephi, all areas of the state are accessible.