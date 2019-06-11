ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Manti

MANTI, (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News crew traveled to Sanpete County Monday to visit one of the four original cities in the state: Manti.
MANTI HISTORY
- Manti was dedicated as an official city on February 6, 1851, the same day the cities of Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo were dedicated.
- Manti is one of the four original cities in Utah
- The Manti Utah temple, the fifth temple built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dominates the area’s skyline.
- Manti annually hosts the two-week-long Mormon Miracle Pageant.