Newsfore Opt-In Form

ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Manti

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANTI, (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News crew traveled to Sanpete County Monday to visit one of the four original cities in the state: Manti.

MANTI HISTORY

  • Manti was dedicated as an official city on February 6, 1851, the same day the cities of Salt Lake City, Ogden and Provo were dedicated.
  • Manti is one of the four original cities in Utah
  • The Manti Utah temple, the fifth temple built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dominates the area’s skyline.
  • Manti annually hosts the two-week-long Mormon Miracle Pageant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS