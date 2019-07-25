Newsfore Opt-In Form

ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Evanston, Wyoming

EVANSTON, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News Pop Studio Tour crossed the border into Wyoming and made a stop in Evanston Thursday.

Evanston is about 85 miles from downtown Salt Lake City.

The city was named after James E. Evans a surveyor for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Evanston boasts 14 city parks and is the home of the Wyoming Downs Horse Racetrack. Wyoming Downs is the largest and only privately-owned racetrack in Wyoming.

Hello from Evanston, WY.We are live in our Pop Up Studio TourJoin us 5p and 6p!

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, July 25, 2019

