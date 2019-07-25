EVANSTON, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – The ABC4 News Pop Studio Tour crossed the border into Wyoming and made a stop in Evanston Thursday.
Evanston is about 85 miles from downtown Salt Lake City.
The city was named after James E. Evans a surveyor for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Evanston boasts 14 city parks and is the home of the Wyoming Downs Horse Racetrack. Wyoming Downs is the largest and only privately-owned racetrack in Wyoming.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Bingham Canyon Mine’s Vistor Center offers enhanced interactive experience
- ABC4 News Pop Up Studio Tour: Evanston, Wyoming
- Sand Hollow State Park officials have responded to 50 distressed calls so far this summer
- Rollover crash kills teen, sends another to the hospital in serious condition
- NHL’s first black player up for Congressional Gold Medal