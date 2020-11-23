ABC4 News partners with SLC school District and SLC Education Foundation for Winter coat drive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News is teaming up with the Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation in an effort to collect winter coats for students in need.

It is estimated that more than 10,00 Students will be without a winter coat this season, according to officials. In light of the pandemic and its impact on the economy many students and their families need the community’s support more than ever.

ABC4 News will announce the partnership and kick-off the coat drive on Monday, November 23.

ABC4 News has partnered with Nuttall’s sewing and Fabric Centers and will use their four locations as Drop Off locations. additional options for additional drop off locations in the Salt Lake Valley.

Coat distribution will happen in two phases before winter break and after.