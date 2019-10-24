ABC4 News is gaining a new family member!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After announcing the exciting news of expecting their third child on social media recently, ABC4 News Evening Anchor, Emily Florez, took a moment to inform our TV viewers on air.

Due April 2020, Florez invites viewers along with her on this pregnancy journey, joking that those at home will be watching her baby belly grow every evening anyhow!

Florez and her husband have a 5-year-old daughter and a nearly 2-year-old son, along with their 7-year-old English bulldog, who they consider one of the kids.

As far as the gender of the expected baby – Florez says its a surprise! “We love to wait until the baby is in our arms before we find out if it’s a boy or girl, it’s the ultimate surprise!”

To follow along, you can find Emily @EmilyFlorez on Instagram and @EmilyFlorezNews on Facebook.

Florez adding that she’ll take any and all advice on how to smoothly add a third baby to the mix!

Congrats Emily!

