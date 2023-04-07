SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The staff members of ABC4 are mourning the loss of one of their own today, as Director of Engineering Dean Davidson died this morning at the age of 55.

Davidson passed away suddenly while on a family vacation in Utah.

As the lead of KTVX’s and KUCW’s technical and engineering team, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Davidson has literally kept ABC4 on the air during his 10 amazing years with us.

An Alta High and University of Utah graduate, Davidson had spent decades in the television industry at various stations across the nation, including in Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Massachusetts, among others, before returning home to Utah.

Davidson was best known to ABC4 viewers, however, not for his technical skills, but for his voice. He sang bass in the Lighten Up Quartet featured many times on ABC4 programming, including Good Things Utah.