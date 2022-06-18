SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4’s Glen Mills sat down with the director of the Salt Lake Education Foundation, James Yapias, to talk about how you can help schools get some of the supplies they’ll need for the fall.

As a part of Nexstar Media Group Founder’s Day of Caring, ABC4 is kicking off a 6-week school supplies for kids donations drive.

Yapias had this to say on student’s needs for when they return to school in the fall: “At this time, we’re looking for backpacks, crayons, pencils, erasers, things that the students will find valuable. One thing we notice is with inflation, gas prices going up, many of our families are struggling.”

Yapias says it’s going to be even tougher this fall.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation is asking for support from the community to help families who are dealing with the added stress of the times.

According to Yapias, the social and emotional impact of not having the supplies one needs can be tremendous. He says their goal is to make sure that every student that comes into class knows that someone cares, and that they will have the tools necessary to learn.

To donate to help students in need, click here.