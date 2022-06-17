UTAH (ABC4) – On Friday, June 17, ABC4 volunteered with multiple organizations as a part of Nexstar Media Group Founder’s Day of Service. It was one of ABC4’s many chances to serve the community.

Dozens of volunteers from ABC4 participated in the annual event.

Volunteers helped out at the Utah Food Bank which says 410,000 Utahns are facing hunger.

During the summer months, kids are out of school so they lose access to free breakfast and free lunch as well as afterschool programs for some of the kids that utilize that service.

Families who are already on a budget are having to find a way to make up two extra meals for their kids.

Donations also slow down as people who are more willing to give normally tend to do other activities during the summer.

How can people give back? Utah Food Bank says food, time, and money are the answer.

The food bank says they are serving free summer meals to kids 18 and under.