ABC4 celebrates Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring with the Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In celebration of Nexstar Media Group’s 25th Anniversary, more than 50 employees at ABC4 Utah are stepping away from their desks to lend a helping hand for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Volunteers from across all departments at ABC4 offered up their Thursday by helping out at the Utah Food Bank. Employees sorted and delivered more than a month’s worth of groceries to local families in need of food assistance.

ABC4 Utah Local Programming and Creative Services Director George Severson, who coordinated the effort, explains that giving back to the community is a year-long priority for the station.

“It’s important to us as a station and as a company to support these community organizations that support so many others,” Severson says while directing his co-workers at the Utah Food Bank location in Salt Lake City.

Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring 2021, in addition to serving as an opportunity to help those in need, commemorates 25 years since Nexstar Media Group was founded.

Nexstar Media Inc., parent company of ABC4 and CW30, began with only one CBS affiliated station in Scranton, Penn., about $8 million in annual net revenue, fewer than 100 employees, and a vision: to produce high quality, informative, and relevant content to local communities.

Fast forward to today and the company is now 12,400 employees strong and owns or operates 199 televisions stations reaching over 68.4% of the U.S.

With no signs of slowing down, Nexstar will continue reaching new heights throughout the next 25 years and beyond, taking the time to give back to local communities every step of the way.

For more information on the Utah Food Bank, please visit the organization’s website.