Aaron Lowe’s death draws parallels from past

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The news of the University of Utah Utes defensive back, Aaron Lowe’s death is causing students to speak out, especially for one student that said this hits home for him.

Twenty-two-year-old Tony Muriel was best friends with 21-year-old Thompson Kamara, who was killed on December 30. Muriel says Kamara’s death could have been prevented and said the same thing about Lowe’s death.

He explains to ABC4 he does not attend house parties anymore, because of Kamara’s death and especially will avoid them after Lowe’s death.

“There’s just like hot-headed people with guns that are just trigger happy,” says Muriel. “It is accidents waiting to happen, maybe not even that, it is just violence waiting to happen.”

So when Muriel heard Lowe was shot and killed he said it broke his heart.

“Everyone is feeling something and at least, if you are human, then you would feel something because regardless if you are personally affected or not it is a horrible thing,” Muriel shares.

Muriel believes the pandemic and social distancing have caused people to forget how to deal with confrontation.

Salt Lake City Police release a group of unwanted visitors showed up in Sugarhouse to a house party in what neighbors called, a safe and quiet neighborhood.

Police say Lowe was attending this party and added when the unwanted visitors would not leave an argument lead to a fight that lead to multiple gunshots being fired.

“This guy had such a big potential,” explains Muriel. “He was in such good eyes like here at the University of Utah it is a good school, there is so much opportunity for him to take advantage of, but that was just cut so quick and it wasn’t his decision. It’s horrible.”

Thompson Kamara was shot and killed while making a stop at a convenience store and no arrests have been made to this day.

In Lowe’s case, no arrests have been made either, but neighbors said hundreds of people gathered at what was supposed to be a small party.

Salt Lake Police are looking for any pictures and videos that could help them piece together what happened.

They say their priority is getting justice for Lowe and his family, and encourage anyone with information to call (801) 799-3000.