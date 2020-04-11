AAA to issue $100 million in refunds to Utah customers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utahns are spending more time at home and driving less due to public health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA Utah announced Friday its auto policy customers will receive premium refunds reflecting fewer claims as a result of people driving less due to widespread stay-at-home orders. Refunds totaling $100 million will benefit insurance customers at AAA Utah and other AAA clubs that partner with CSAA Insurance Group.

“With many facing financial hardship during these challenging times, this refund is a natural step in serving our members when they need it most,” said said Tim Condon, President and CEO of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

Customers with an active policy as of April 30 will receive a 20% refund for two months of auto premiums. Customers do not need to take any action to receive their refund, and they can expect to receive it by May 31.

Policies paid in installments will receive a credit on their next bill.

Policies that renew in May will receive a credit on the renewal bill.

Policies paid in full will receive the refund via the method in which the last payment was made (check, credit card, or electronic funds transfer). Policies paid in full with cash will receive a refund via mailed check.

The refund program will continue to be evaluated based on the length of shelter-in-place orders. AAA is also extending coverage for drivers who are using their personal vehicles to deliver food and medicine.