Copper Hills High School mourns the loss of student

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police have located the Blue Honda Civic believed to have belonged to 17-year-old Copper Hills High School student Kaylissa O’Leary.

Police were searching the car for several hours.

On Saturday, O’Leary was shot and killed at a house party in Taylorsville.

Police say the person responsible for killing her is on the run.

Investigators are conducting interviews trying piece together what happened.

“It’s concerning to know that this happened so close to home,” Copper Hills High School parent Tim Lane said.

Meanwhile, parents, students, and staff and dealing with this death.

“We as parents and also the youth will rally around and help support those out there,” Copper Hills High School parent Tim Lane said.

The Jordan School District has placed grief counselor at Copper Hills, for anyone who needs it.

“Our counseling center will be very busy today and probably throughout the week with students who need the counseling support its ongoing as well,” Principal Bryan Veazie said.

The principal says staff will be present in all of the classes on O’Leary’s schedule.

“So that we can talk to the students but more importantly listen to what they have to say,” Principal Bryan Veazie said.

A community sending condolences to O’Leary’s family.

“A prayer to go out to them in this trying time we are here to support you and we wish you the best,” Lane said.

The student body is planning a vigil for O’Leary, details have not been released.

