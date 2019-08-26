Newsfore Opt-In Form

Copper Hills High School mourns the loss of student

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police have located the Blue Honda Civic believed to have belonged to 17-year-old Copper Hills High School student Kaylissa O’Leary.

Police were searching the car for several hours.
On Saturday, O’Leary was shot and killed at a house party in Taylorsville.

Police say the person responsible for killing her is on the run.

Investigators are conducting interviews trying piece together what happened.

“It’s concerning to know that this happened so close to home,” Copper Hills High School parent Tim Lane said.

Meanwhile, parents, students, and staff and dealing with this death.

“We as parents and also the youth will rally around and help support those out there,” Copper Hills High School parent Tim Lane said.

The Jordan School District has placed grief counselor at Copper Hills, for anyone who needs it.

“Our counseling center will be very busy today and probably throughout the week with students who need the counseling support its ongoing as well,” Principal Bryan Veazie said.

The principal says staff will be present in all of the classes on O’Leary’s schedule.

“So that we can talk to the students but more importantly listen to what they have to say,” Principal Bryan Veazie said.

A community sending condolences to O’Leary’s family.

“A prayer to go out to them in this trying time we are here to support you and we wish you the best,” Lane said.

The student body is planning a vigil for O’Leary, details have not been released.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Shots fired caught on camera

Video

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"

SLCPD investigate shots fired in SLC neighborhood

Video

SLCPD investigate shots fired in SLC neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLCPD investigate shots fired in SLC neighborhood"

MOTORISTS: Don't pass a stopped school bus -- you could get a ticket

Video

MOTORISTS: Don't pass a stopped school bus -- you could get a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "MOTORISTS: Don't pass a stopped school bus -- you could get a ticket"

Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit

Video

A woman pulled out her lawn chair and made herself comfortable on I-15 Thursday morning while waiting for roads to re-open after Mike Pence's visit to Utah.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic at a standstill due to VP visit"

Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm

Video

Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteers help medical staff prepare for 200-year storm"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS