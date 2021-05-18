‘A welcomed light’: Hospital in SLC celebrates first time in 431 days of no patients hospitalized with COVID

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in 431 days, St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hospital made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening:

While some hardworking members of the St. Mark’s hospital staff took time to pose for a photo to celebrate the occasion, they noted that the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“While this isn’t the end of our fight against COVID-19, and it’s likely our teams will treat more COVID positive patients in the future, it does feel like a welcomed light. Today and every day, we say thank you to all our caregivers who have treated COVID patients this past year.”

There are currently 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, according to a Tuesday report from the Utah Department of Health. 16,564 have been hospitalized in Utah due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospital also encouraged those who have not done so to get vaccinated, saying, “If you have not had a chance, please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 new virus-related deaths.