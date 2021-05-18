‘A welcomed light’: Hospital in SLC celebrates first time in 431 days of no patients hospitalized with COVID

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file).

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in 431 days, St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

The hospital made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening:

While some hardworking members of the St. Mark’s hospital staff took time to pose for a photo to celebrate the occasion, they noted that the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“While this isn’t the end of our fight against COVID-19, and it’s likely our teams will treat more COVID positive patients in the future, it does feel like a welcomed light. Today and every day, we say thank you to all our caregivers who have treated COVID patients this past year.”

There are currently 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, according to a Tuesday report from the Utah Department of Health. 16,564 have been hospitalized in Utah due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospital also encouraged those who have not done so to get vaccinated, saying, “If you have not had a chance, please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 new virus-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah