A solution to the opioid crisis? New product touted at State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, Riverton City’s mayor highlighted a Utah-based company the city is partnering with to make opioid disposal easy and convenient.

The company is called NarcX, and on their website, they say it can, “quickly and effectively break down controlled and non-controlled substances, including amphetamines and opiates. A proprietary blend of ingredients allows even coated time-release capsules to quickly disintegrate and become neutralized in the solution.”

Mayor Trent Staggs with Riverton City says the opioid crisis demands action.

“These are not numbers, these are real people, and we had someone pass away in our city just yesterday,” said Staggs.

“It’s a real epidemic that we’re faced with, and I knew we needed to take immediate action,” added Staggs.

So the city of Riverton has partnered with the company, offering a half dozen kiosks around town with the NarcX solution inside; also, at Intermountain Riverton Hospital, they are offering free bottles of the solution for at-home disposal.

“It’s the only method that I’m aware of that actually destroys these narcotics or opioids on sight,” said Staggs.

