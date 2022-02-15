A ‘slow-motion weapon of mass destruction’: Opioid deaths cost U.S. $1 trillion a year

A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has seen an increase in drug overdose deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, accelerating significantly during the first months of the public health emergency, including deaths from opioids and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Data from the U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking shows that opioid overdose deaths cost the U.S. economy around $1 trillion a year.

The commission reports that the issue is a “direct and escalating threat’ to the economy, public health and safety and national security.

The data is derived from a White House Council of Economic Advisors’ 2018 report which shows that the cost of overdose deaths at the time was a whopping $696 billion per year, at a time when the death toll was around two thirds of today’s.

From mid-2020 to mid-2021, 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, a figure that’s 30% higher than the year before and more than double the number of deaths caused by car accidents or gun violence during that period.

A majority of those deaths were people aged 15-45 and involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The huge cost to the economy comes from the loss of productivity and increases in healthcare and criminal justice costs.

The report shows that opioid deaths “show no signs of abating,” as the death toll continues to rise across the U.S.

“In terms of loss of life and damage to the economy, illicit synthetic opioids have the effect of a slow-motion weapon of mass destruction in pill form,” the report says.

More than 550,000 Americans have died from opioids over the last 20 years, making drug overdoses the leading cause of deaths for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.