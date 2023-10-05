COALVILLE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck carrying 80 calves in its trailer was traveling in Coalville City on Tuesday, Oct. 3, when it reportedly rolled over, according to North Summit Fire Service District.

Just after 3 p.m., authorities began receiving calls of a semi-truck that had rolled near 100 North and Industrial Park Road. The truck’s trailer was reportedly transporting 80 calves, three of which were killed in the incident. No people were injured in the crash.

(Courtesy of North Summit Fire Service District)

(Courtesy of North Summit Fire Service District)

Authorities from North Summit Fire Service, Utah Highway Patrol, Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Summit County Ambulance all responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. There is no further information at this time.