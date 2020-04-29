A Roy family displaced and pets killed in house fire

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A family has been displaced and their pets killed after a fire engulfed a single-family home Wednesday.

The fire happened near 4747 South and 2900 West in Roy and fire officials say they were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the fire, according to deputy chief of operation Leroy Gleichman of Roy City.

One person was reportedly in the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape. Once the fire department arrived, Chief Gleichman said they found a room on the main floor of the home on fire.

Unfortunately, Chief Gleichman says a dog, a cat, and a bird who were in the home died in the fire.

Chief Gleichman added that the home is uninhabitable and believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The family of eight who lived in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

